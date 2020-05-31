Hotel booking enquiries bring hope for the future

The message from John Burke asked if we could put our interview back by half an hour. “We’re just getting our cocktail production line up and running for the day,” the Clare hotelier explained.
When we spoke later that morning, the owner of the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point was in an optimistic mood. He was about to send out the 1,000th “Armada at Home” cocktail kit, while 25 of his...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team