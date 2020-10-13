Tuesday October 13, 2020
Hospitality sector gives cautious welcome to ‘temporary life line’

Industry will need ‘ongoing support’ to complement measures including the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme and cut in Vat rate from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th October, 2020
Owners of pubs, hotels and restaurants have called for the Vat rate to be lowered since it was increased in 2018 — the pandemic has made their campaign more urgent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Paschal Donohoe’s announcement that the Vat rate for hospitality is to be cut from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent comes after a two year fight by the sector that reached fever pitch in recent weeks.

The Minister for Finance said the measure was necessary “in recognition of the unprecedented challenges facing particular sectors of the economy”.

Trade groups welcomed the Vat cut and suite of other measures as a lifeline but...

