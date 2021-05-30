Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Hospitality industry fears staffing shortages for reopening in June

Poll by restaurants group show that many businesses have lost 25 per cent of their workforce due to staff leaving the industry or returning to home countries

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
30th May, 2021
The Restaurants Association of Ireland believes many restaurants may only be able to open four or five days a week due to low levels of staff. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurants and bars could be severely affected by a staffing crisis when the economy reopens in the coming weeks, with some businesses claiming that a quarter of their roles are vacant.

A labour shortage would dent the expected economic rebound when restrictions on outdoor hospitality are eased on June 7, and indoor dining and drinking is allowed from July 5.

A straw poll by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) of its members two weeks ago found...

