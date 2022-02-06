Hospitality groups lobby for new overseas recruitment campaign to bring in skilled workers

An immediate overseas recruitment campaign is needed to fill the 40,000 vacancies in hospitality as they are putting the sector’s recovery at risk, the government has been warned.

Fáilte Ireland and hospitality lobby groups have said that the skills shortage which has been exacerbated by the pandemic cannot be addressed by the domestic workforce.

There are currently 40,000 vacancies in the sector with 24 per cent of those at senior level, according...