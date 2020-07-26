Home owners flouting rules on short-term lets

About 1,700 home owners in rent pressure zones are suspected of ignoring the regulations for renting their properties out on short-term letting sites like Airbnb.
Since last year, hosts on Airbnb have been required to register their property with their local council if they are in a rent pressure zone. They can only rent out an entire property for a maximum of 90 days without requiring planning permission.
But the rules have been widely flouted, with just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team