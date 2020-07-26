Home owners flouting rules on short-term lets

About 1,700 home owners in rent pressure zones are suspected of ignoring the regulations for renting their properties out on short-term letting sites like Airbnb.

Since last year, hosts on Airbnb have been required to register their property with their local council if they are in a rent pressure zone. They can only rent out an entire property for a maximum of 90 days without requiring planning permission.

But the rules have been widely flouted, with just...