Hogans owner plots further Fade Street takeover

The owner of well-known Dublin pub Hogans is plotting a further takeover of Fade Street in the city centre, with plans for a new restaurant and bar.

Publican Declan O’Regan operates a string of businesses on Fade Street – one of the capital’s most active nightlife hubs – including Hogans, Kelly’s Hotel, French restaurant L’Gueuleton and No Name Bar.

New plans seen by the Business Post have...