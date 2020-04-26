Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hogans owner plots further Fade Street takeover

Publican Declan O’Regan has applied for permission to redevelop a vacant corner unit as a 30-seater restaurant and bar

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th April, 2020
Hogans pub on Fade Street in Dublin, a favoured hang-out of the city’s hipsters

The owner of well-known Dublin pub Hogans is plotting a further takeover of Fade Street in the city centre, with plans for a new restaurant and bar.

Publican Declan O’Regan operates a string of businesses on Fade Street – one of the capital’s most active nightlife hubs – including Hogans, Kelly’s Hotel, French restaurant L’Gueuleton and No Name Bar.

New plans seen by the Business Post have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Food for thought: restaurants want zero Vat rate to get back on their feet

When the lockdown ends, social distancing necessity may harm profit margins – and the government will have to help out with radical measures such as zero Vat, say restaurateurs

Gillian Nelis | 4 hours ago

Bars and hotels are resigned to play a long waiting game

Irish hostelries and eateries may never be the same again, operating at perhaps 30 per cent capacity with pints pulled by hands clad in disposable gloves

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 hours ago

Twelve steps to ensuring a successful hotel’s survival

Fergus O‘Halloran resorted to drastic measures to keep his Twelve hotel in Galway open – and six weeks into the shutdown, they’re just about working

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago