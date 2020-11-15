High flyers: How wealthy travellers could save the Irish tourism sector

Back in March, when the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, Seamus Crotty was immersed in back-to-back sales meetings in New York.

The general manager of the five-star Sheen Falls hotel in Kenmare in Kerry was on a mission in the city, meeting exclusively with travel advisors who worked for the segment of tourists known as “high net worth travellers”.

Tourists with liquid assets of more than $1.5 million fall into this bracket....