Sunday November 15, 2020
High flyers: How wealthy travellers could save the Irish tourism sector

Visitors who crave a unique, authentic experience and are happy to pay for it may be the key to successful post-Covid tourism. A slew of five-star hoteliers and travel advisers are getting ready to accommodate the needs of these big spenders

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th November, 2020
3
Peter McCann, general manager of the Merrion Hotel: ‘I have no doubt, from our experience of the crash 12 years ago, that the first market that comes back is the high-end market’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Back in March, when the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, Seamus Crotty was immersed in back-to-back sales meetings in New York.

The general manager of the five-star Sheen Falls hotel in Kenmare in Kerry was on a mission in the city, meeting exclusively with travel advisors who worked for the segment of tourists known as “high net worth travellers”.

Tourists with liquid assets of more than $1.5 million fall into this bracket....

