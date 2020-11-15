High flyers: How wealthy travellers could save the Irish tourism sector

Back in March, when the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, Seamus Crotty was immersed in back-to-back sales meetings in New York.
The general manager of the five-star Sheen Falls hotel in Kenmare in Kerry was on a mission in the city, meeting exclusively with travel advisors who worked for the segment of tourists known as “high net worth travellers”.
Tourists with liquid assets of more than $1.5 million fall into this bracket....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team