High-end cocktail business bottles the secret of success

An Irish businesswoman who set up a high-end cocktail delivery business in April has sold more than 10,000 bottles in the six months since then, generating a turnover of around £250,000.
Natasha Thomas, who comes from Wicklow but lives in London, founded Lockdown Liquor & Co with her husband Jack Durling, a former professional rugby player. The firm offers a range of five cocktails which can be purchased in three bottle sizes, and around 30 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team