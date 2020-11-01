High-end cocktail business bottles the secret of success

An Irish businesswoman who set up a high-end cocktail delivery business in April has sold more than 10,000 bottles in the six months since then, generating a turnover of around £250,000.

Natasha Thomas, who comes from Wicklow but lives in London, founded Lockdown Liquor & Co with her husband Jack Durling, a former professional rugby player. The firm offers a range of five cocktails which can be purchased in three bottle sizes, and around 30 per...