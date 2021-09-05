Heffernan hotels record lockdown losses of €3.85m

The collection of hotels and other interests owned by Michael Heffernan, the Dunnes Stores heir, and his wife Maureen recorded a loss of €3.85 million in 2020, new financial filings show.

The couple jointly own a group of small hotels in Co Wexford and Co Kerry, through their H&H Collection business, which they quietly acquired over recent years. The businesses partially reopened at the start of June after extended closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, and were...