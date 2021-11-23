Hammerson submits revised plans for Moore Street after Council flags daylight, privacy and demolition concerns
The UK property firm is seeking permission to build a mixed-retail, office and residential development at the north inner city block
UK property firm Hammerson has submitted revised plans for the redevelopment of a 5.5-acre plot between Dublin’s Moore Street and O’Connell Street.
Hammerson is seeking permission to build a mixed-retail, office and residential development at the north inner city block formerly known as the Carlton site, and lodged an initial three of six planning applications in June.
Dublin City Council had raised a number of concerns about the redevelopment, including the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
McKillens’ Press Up purchase of Michelin-starred restaurant falls through
The Greenhouse on Dawson Street in Dublin 2 lost its head chef, Mickael Viljanen, to cross-city rival Chapter One earlier this year
Former Communicorp chief Gervaise Slowey joins Dalata board
Slowey, who will join as an independent director will be the fourth woman on the board of the hotel group which will, according to Dalata’s chairman ‘achieve gender equality’ by January
Restaurant review: Fine fare is a Foxrock eatery’s bread and butter
Bistro One opened in 1992 and, almost three decades later, is still going strong under the watchful eye of owner Mark Shannon’s son Rory
Drinks industry wants tax write-off on unpaid bills amid fears of more pub closures
Drinks Ireland has been lobbying ministers and senior civil servants for a tax write-off on excise duty if pubs do not pay them for alcohol supplied