Gourmet Food Parlour to branch out with new Meath eatery

Gourmet Food Parlour, the Irish restaurant group with eateries around Ireland, is to create up to 30 jobs with the opening of a new restaurant in Co Meath by the start of next year.

The business, which recently marked its 15th year in operation, weathered the worst of the pandemic after pivoting to a delivery service and launching a new hamper-based business.

The restaurant will be located in the east of the county and will seat...