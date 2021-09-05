Subscribe Today
Gourmet Food Parlour to branch out with new Meath eatery

The restaurant group is to create up to 30 new jobs with a new 85-seater outlet, its first outside Galway or Dublin

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th September, 2021
Lorraine Heskin, founder and chief executive of Gourmet Food Parlour in Dun Laoghaire: ‘I can’t wait to open in Meath’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gourmet Food Parlour, the Irish restaurant group with eateries around Ireland, is to create up to 30 jobs with the opening of a new restaurant in Co Meath by the start of next year.

The business, which recently marked its 15th year in operation, weathered the worst of the pandemic after pivoting to a delivery service and launching a new hamper-based business.

The restaurant will be located in the east of the county and will seat...

