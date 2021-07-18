Going back to Zanzibar: turning the legendary superpub into a place to stay and play

It was the North African-themed superpub on Lower Ormond Quay in Dublin that attracted hordes of twentysomethings during the Celtic Tiger years. And Andrew Fowler, who is now overseeing the final stages of the multimillion-euro redevelopment of Zanzibar, was one of those young customers.

“I gave a few years of my misspent youth to Zanzibar,” Fowler, a Dalkey native and co-founder of Locke Hotels, said. “It was very much the Noughties; a great time to...