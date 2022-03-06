Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Stove in Belfast, chef Simon Toye packs flavour into his classic dishes

Garlic mushrooms, cheese soufflé, pot-roast chicken and frangipane tart are just some of the comforting options at this Ormeau Road bistro

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
6th March, 2022
Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Stove in Belfast, chef Simon Toye packs flavour into his classic dishes
Stove in Belfast: ‘the atmosphere was as upbeat as you’d expect from a roomful of people who were eating very well’

Some sentences are guaranteed to bring me out in a cold sweat. “We’re going to see a musical,” is one. “It’s fusion cuisine,” is another. And then there’s “snow is forecast for Northern Ireland”.

I seem to transform into a snow magnet – a kind of one woman weather front – when I cross the border, and I’ve had more than a few...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy Lynn, the co-founder of We Have Chefs, right, said delays processing work permit applications were causing major staffing issues in the hospitality industry. Picture: Bryan Meade

Chef recruitment firm says hospitality is ‘crippled’ due to staff shortages

Hospitality Donal MacNamee
Wildflower, recently opened on Richmond Street South. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
Adriaan Bartels, general manager of the Cashel Palace hotel in Tipperary: ‘There are US travellers who take the view that if something isn’t at least $1,000 a night, it can’t be any good.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

The big interview: ‘To work on a project like this is a real privilege’ – Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace Hotel

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
A policeman’s tip to a waitress inspired the 1994 film It Could Happen To You, starring Bridget Fonda and Nicolas Cage

James McDermott: Here’s a good tip – workers should be paid a living wage, and soon

Hospitality James McDermott

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1