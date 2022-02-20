Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat

At Adrian Martin’s Wildflower restaurant, recently opened on Richmond Street South, a Thornhill duck main course hits the high notes, but some other courses are rather underwhelming

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
20th February, 2022
Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat
Wildflower, recently opened on Richmond Street South. Picture: Fergal Phillips

On a wet, windy night in Dublin, a young couple a few tables away from us are most definitely living their best life.

We are in Wildflower, chef Adrian Martin’s new restaurant on South Richmond Street, and the romantic atmosphere is certainly doing the trick for our fellow diners, who are drinking Champagne and looking happy as Larry.

It is a very cosy space, in fairness: the middle room in a property that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A policeman’s tip to a waitress inspired the 1994 film It Could Happen To You, starring Bridget Fonda and Nicolas Cage

James McDermott: Here’s a good tip – workers should be paid a living wage, and soon

Hospitality James McDermott
Mae Restaurant, Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: a menu of utter deliciousness. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Mae, Grainne O’Keefe’s flavourful dishes are worthy of a Michelin star

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
Some businesses in the hospitality sector have mandatory service charges which can be used to top up staff wages as well as providing them with tips. Picture: Getty

Varadkar may ban use of service charge to top up waiting staff wages

Hospitality Michael Brennan
Catherine Martin: the Minister for Tourism was told by hospitality sector representatives that the industry would need to look beyond the EU to find skilled workers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hospitality groups lobby for new overseas recruitment campaign to bring in skilled workers

Hospitality Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1