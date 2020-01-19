Galway brewery’s new line rewards a can-do attitude

The owner of Galway Bay Brewery is aiming to more than double export sales following a €500,000 investment in a new canning line at the firm’s plant in Oranmore.
Jason O’Connell told the Business Post that the firm “hadn’t really been able to tackle exports” until now.
“We would approach people and the first question they would ask was ‘do your beers come in cans?’....
