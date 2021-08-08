Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Former Uber chief behind potential ‘ghost kitchen’ launch

Secretive start-up provides kitchen space for restaurants to fulfil orders on apps such as Deliveroo and JustEat

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
8th August, 2021
Travis Kalanick, the former chief executive of Uber, appears to be preparing to launch “ghost kitchens” in Ireland. Picture: Getty

A secretive start-up founded by Travis Kalanick, the controversial former chief executive of Uber, appears to be preparing to launch “ghost kitchens” in Ireland.

Cooklane has been expanding across Britain and Europe in recent months, providing kitchen space for restaurants to fulfil orders on delivery apps such as Deliveroo and JustEat. The spaces are referred to as ghost or virtual kitchens, as they are not attached to a physical restaurant.

The start-up currently...

