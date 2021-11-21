Former Communicorp chief Gervaise Slowey joins Dalata board

Gervaise Slowey, the former chief executive of Communicorp, has added another directorship to her board involvements, joining hotel group Dalata.

Slowey will join as an independent board member at the start of next month, a stock market announcement said.

Slowey is also a non-executive director at venture capital investor Molten Ventures (formerly called Draper Esprit), Wells Fargo Bank, Eason, and was a board member at Ulster Bank until last month.