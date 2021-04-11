Food-service industry looking at worst-case scenario for 2021

For most people, the morning of March 12, 2020 was when the reality of Covid-19 first began to hit home. It was when the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke live from Washington DC to inform the Irish public the country was headed into its first lockdown in a bid to contain the virus.

For many Irish businesses, however, the signs of Covid-19’s march across the globe were there long before March 12. In Dublin, Erik and Michelle...