Sunday April 26, 2020
Food for thought: restaurants want zero Vat rate to get back on their feet

When the lockdown ends, social distancing necessity may harm profit margins – and the government will have to help out with radical measures such as zero Vat, say restaurateurs

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
26th April, 2020
Shane Mitchell, owner of the Asador and Prado restaurants in Dublin: ‘There will have to be some kind of government liquidity pool to help us.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

A security guard at the door checking your temperature before you are allowed to cross the threshold. Forms you must sign declaring that you haven‘t been out of the country over the past fortnight before you are handed a menu.

Facemasks on every member of staff you encounter. Half-empty dining rooms in order to ensure strict physical distancing. No sitting at tables in groups of more than four. No counter seating. No paying...

