Hospitality

Five Guys’ auditors say pandemic has resulted in ‘material uncertainty’ for chain

Grant Thornton says fast food outlet’s accounts show loss of €505,645 in the year to March 2020, with accumulated losses at €2 million

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th March, 2021
Financial accounts for Five Guys burger chain, run by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry, show the impact of the pandemic on their outlets in Dublin and Belfast. Picture: Kevin Boyes/Press Eye

Auditing firm Grant Thornton has flagged that Covid-19 has left a material uncertainty hanging over the Five Guys burger chain in Ireland.

The chain, which is run by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry, released financial accounts for a number of companies in Dublin and Belfast this month.

The accounts show that Anart Restaurants, the company behind the restaurants in South Great George’s Street, Blackrock, Swords and Dundrum, had losses of €505,645...

