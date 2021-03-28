Five Guys’ auditors say pandemic has resulted in ‘material uncertainty’ for chain

Auditing firm Grant Thornton has flagged that Covid-19 has left a material uncertainty hanging over the Five Guys burger chain in Ireland.

The chain, which is run by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry, released financial accounts for a number of companies in Dublin and Belfast this month.

The accounts show that Anart Restaurants, the company behind the restaurants in South Great George’s Street, Blackrock, Swords and Dundrum, had losses of €505,645...