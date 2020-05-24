Fine dining comes home as high-end restaurants offer meals to go

Squid in a saltwater cream instead of a spice bag, and a beef shortrib with fermented mushrooms rather than a burger. Welcome to the world of the high-end takeaway, a world that is providing a lifeline to some Irish restaurants closed by Covid-19.

Two of the country’s Michelin-starred restaurants – Campagne in Kilkenny and Liath in Dublin – are now offering food to go, as are other fine-dining locations like Potager in Skerries, Gregans Castle...