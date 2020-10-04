Sunday October 4, 2020
Fear for hotels’ future if student accommodation targets tourists

Aloft makes argument in submission to Dublin City Council against Uninest’s plans for current academic year

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
4th October, 2020
In a submission to Dublin City Council, Aloft said the proposal by Uninest would “add further turmoil to an increasingly difficult and unprecedented time for hotel and tourist accommodation owners

Plans by Dublin student accommodation providers to convert their facilities into temporary hotels could force regular hotels out of business, Aloft, the hotel brand owned by Marriott International, has warned.

The group, which opened its first Irish-based Aloft development last year, claimed the move would compound the “turmoil and upset” the hospitality industry has faced due to pandemic-related restrictions and exacerbate the housing crisis by forcing students into the rental market.

In August,...

