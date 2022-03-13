Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

FBD Hotels boss has ‘renewed optimism’ about hospitality in wake of €25m Killashee acquisition

David Kelly says the firm’s plan to invest over €5m in the Kildare hotel is a sign of its confidence in the domestic tourism market

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th March, 2022
FBD Hotels boss has ‘renewed optimism’ about hospitality in wake of €25m Killashee acquisition
David Kelly, chief executive of FBD Hotels and Resorts: ‘People are treating themselves more after the pandemic. They’re taking even longer breaks and taking more breaks, so we are seeing the leisure market coming back to life.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

When the Business Post arrived at Killashee Hotel last week, David Kelly was in the process of putting his company’s stamp on the property.

FBD Hotels & Resorts recently paid €25 million to acquire the hotel, which is located just outside Naas in Co Kildare, and in doing so, saw off competition from eight other bidders.

All of which explains why the company’s chief executive was surrounded by an interior design...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stove in Belfast: ‘the atmosphere was as upbeat as you’d expect from a roomful of people who were eating very well’

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Stove in Belfast, chef Simon Toye packs flavour into his classic dishes

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
Paddy Lynn, the co-founder of We Have Chefs, right, said delays processing work permit applications were causing major staffing issues in the hospitality industry. Picture: Bryan Meade

Chef recruitment firm says hospitality is ‘crippled’ due to staff shortages

Hospitality Donal MacNamee
Wildflower, recently opened on Richmond Street South. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
Adriaan Bartels, general manager of the Cashel Palace hotel in Tipperary: ‘There are US travellers who take the view that if something isn’t at least $1,000 a night, it can’t be any good.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

The big interview: ‘To work on a project like this is a real privilege’ – Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace Hotel

Hospitality Gillian Nelis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1