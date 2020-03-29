Sunday March 29, 2020
Farm cheesemakers call on retailers to give them space

Irish farmhouse cheeses have suffered a major hit since Covid-19 struck with supermarkets making room for bulk-buy products

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
29th March, 2020
Siobhán Ni Ghairbhith of St Tola said she had lost 70 per cent of her sales overnight as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Jenny Martin Photography

Farmhouse cheesemakers have called on large retailers to make space for their products on their shelves, as they attempt to cope with a 75 per cent drop in sales due to the coronavirus.

Cáis, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, has written to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed asking him to encourage supermarket chains to stock the cheeses made by its members.

Louis Grubb, the chairperson of Cais and the founder of Cashel...

