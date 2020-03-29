Farm cheesemakers call on retailers to give them space

Farmhouse cheesemakers have called on large retailers to make space for their products on their shelves, as they attempt to cope with a 75 per cent drop in sales due to the coronavirus.

Cáis, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, has written to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed asking him to encourage supermarket chains to stock the cheeses made by its members.

Louis Grubb, the chairperson of Cais and the founder of Cashel...