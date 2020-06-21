Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Escaping the crisis in style

As Laura Bowe, co-manager of Marlfield House in Co Wexford and the new chair of Ireland’s Blue Book, prepares to reopen next month, she is aware of the challenges facing hotels that hope to provide a luxurious and memorable, if very different, experience for their guests

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
21st June, 2020
8
Laura Bowe of Marlfield House Hotel: ‘At this stage we are all just dying to get up and running. To be able to welcome guests again will be really wonderful’

On normal day, in a normal year, Laura Bowe would more than likely have to break off our conversation about her new role as chair of Ireland‘s Blue Book to chat to some of her guests, or perhaps answer a query from a staff member.

Then again, in a normal year the conversation would be taking place in the country house hotel her family has run for over 40 years, rather than over...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Grape expectations for online store

The Nude Wine Co has quadrupled its business selling vegan and organic wines since the pandemic began

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Sunday interview: Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO

An appreciation of food runs in Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy’s family, which makes her ideally placed to promote Irish produce post pandemic

Gillian Nelis | 5 hours ago

Aran islanders choose health over wealth as tourism businesses remain shut

Inisheer poll shows 92 per cent don’t want to risk a coronavirus outbreak

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago