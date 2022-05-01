Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Energy costs ‘impossible’ to predict, says Dalata chief

Dermot Crowley, chief executive of Ireland’s largest hotel group, assumes that energy costs for the group will be ‘multiples’ of its €10 million spend in 2019

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
1st May, 2022
Energy costs ‘impossible’ to predict, says Dalata chief
Dermot Crowley, chief executive, and John Hennessy, chairman, Dalata Hotel Group. Picture: Maxwells

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, has said it is “impossible” to predict what its future energy costs will be as soaring prices are beginning to bite for businesses.

“Energy costs were €10 million in 2019, which was the last full year pre-Covid-19. It will be a multiple of that, but what exactly it is, I couldn’t tell you. It’s just so unpredictable at the moment,” Dermot Crowley, chief executive of Dalata,...

