Energy costs ‘impossible’ to predict, says Dalata chief

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, has said it is “impossible” to predict what its future energy costs will be as soaring prices are beginning to bite for businesses.

“Energy costs were €10 million in 2019, which was the last full year pre-Covid-19. It will be a multiple of that, but what exactly it is, I couldn’t tell you. It’s just so unpredictable at the moment,” Dermot Crowley, chief executive of Dalata,...