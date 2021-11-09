Dublin’s Marlin Hotel racked up €3.5m loss during 2020

The Marlin Hotel in Dublin city centre made a loss of close to €3.5 million last year as public health restrictions due to Covid-19 meant business was restricted for long periods.

Accounts filed with the Company Registration Office show the hotel recorded a net loss of €3.45 million for 2020, which is a significant swing from the net profit of just under €60,000 it made in 2019.

The 300-bedroom Marlin Hotel was first opened in July 2019...