Dublin ‘risks losing big spender’ tourists with lack of five-star hotels

Dublin is at risk of missing out on “big spender” tourists if it does not address the shortage of five-star hotel accommodation, notable players in the hospitality sector have claimed.

Alan Clancy, the publican behind 37 Dawson Street and House on Leeson Street, and Dermod Dwyer, the executive chairman of the Convention Centre, have written to Dublin City Council to express support for plans to convert the former direct provision centre in Hatch...