Dublin pub group offering nightclub ‘season tickets’ despite government guidelines

The owner of a Dublin pub group plans has continued offering “season tickets” for customers despite being advised by the Licensed Vintner’s Association (LVA) that doing so was in contravention of guidelines for late-night venues.

A number of venues run by the Murray Group, a Dublin-based pub group run by Noel and Ross Murray, a father and son duo, have been offering “season tickets” available to attendees via Eventbrite.

...