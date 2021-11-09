Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Dublin pub group offering nightclub ‘season tickets’ despite government guidelines

The Licensed Vintners Association has told members that they must follow and implement the existing rules

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th November, 2021
Dublin pub group offering nightclub ‘season tickets’ despite government guidelines
Noel Murray (left) and Ross Murray own the Murray Group, which operates a number of bars and venues in Dublin. Picture: Bryan Meade

The owner of a Dublin pub group plans has continued offering “season tickets” for customers despite being advised by the Licensed Vintner’s Association (LVA) that doing so was in contravention of guidelines for late-night venues.

A number of venues run by the Murray Group, a Dublin-based pub group run by Noel and Ross Murray, a father and son duo, have been offering “season tickets” available to attendees via Eventbrite.

