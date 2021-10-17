Dublin pub group merges with Galway Bay Brewery

The Brú Group, which owns five bars in Dublin and a brewery in Meath, is to merge with the Galway Bay Brewery, which owns 11 bars in Dublin, Galway and Belfast.

The group will be rebranded under the Galway Bay name. It aims to grow the number of venues in its portfolio to 25 over the next three years.

Brú recently acquired the former Thomas Read’s and Oak bars on Dame Street in Dublin for €6...