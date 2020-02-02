Dublin labelling company gets boost from whiskey boom

The worldwide boom in Irish whiskey sales is set to boost jobs and investment at a Dublin labelling company.

Label Tech in Santry employs 46 staff. It designs and produces more than 600 million labels a year and counts distilleries including Dingle, Boann and Sliabh Liag among its clients.

Managing director James Costello said his experience servicing the gin sector over the past few years had led him to now target whiskey makers for growth.