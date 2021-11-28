Subscribe Today
Dublin hotels are now paying for staff accommodation due to housing crisis

Several hotel operators in Dublin say they are providing accommodation on-site and in private rental housing to sufficiently staff their businesses

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th November, 2021
Nicky Logue, general manager of the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin. ‘We’ve taken rooms in other hotels to facilitate overseas staff until they find accommodation. It’s not something we have ever had to do ever before.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hundreds of Dublin hotel workers are being put up in subsidised accommodation by their employers due to housing shortages.

Several hotel operators in Dublin told the Business Post they have been forced to provide accommodation on-site and in private rental housing to employees in order to sufficiently staff their properties.

Peter MacCann, general manager at the Merrion, said it was providing subsided accommodation to around 20 staff in another Dublin hotel and a...

