Drinks industry wants tax write-off on unpaid bills amid fears of more pub closures

Drinks Ireland has been lobbying ministers and senior civil servants for a tax write-off on excise duty if pubs do not pay them for alcohol supplied

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st November, 2021
The drinks industry is concerned that there will be more pub closures, which will leave it with more unpaid bills for alcohol supplied. Picture: Getty

The drinks industry is lobbying the government for a tax write-off on unpaid bills due to its fear of a wave of pub closures.

It comes at a time when publicans are fearful of their premises being ordered to close again if the number of Covid-19 infections continues to increase.

The drinks industry is concerned that there will be more pub closures, which will leave it with more unpaid bills for alcohol supplied.

