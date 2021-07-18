Dough Bros plans expansion after home pizza kits deliver

Dough Bros, the Galway wood-fired pizza business, is expanding on the back of its pandemic-inspired home pizza kits and the roll-out of a corporate gifting enterprise.

Founded by Eugene and Ronan Greaney in 2013, Dough Bros is now hiring 15 more people, bringing its team total to 40.

The Greaney brothers are also actively looking to lease a factory in Galway to expand the production of their chilled pizzas, which they sell as home meal kits, and to...