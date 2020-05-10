Domini Kemp: Reopening our restaurants feels impossible

When my company started the soul-destroying process of closing our 13 restaurants and cafes on Friday, March 13 (of all days), I was still largely optimistic. “This will blow over soon enough” was my overwhelming feeling.
The doom and gloom, and predictions of plague-like deaths, seemed ridiculous in this world where brilliant scientific solutions are swiftly found and implemented. How could something that was – initially, at least – comparable to the flu put us...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team