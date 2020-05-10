Domini Kemp: Reopening our restaurants feels impossible

When my company started the soul-destroying process of closing our 13 restaurants and cafes on Friday, March 13 (of all days), I was still largely optimistic. “This will blow over soon enough” was my overwhelming feeling.

The doom and gloom, and predictions of plague-like deaths, seemed ridiculous in this world where brilliant scientific solutions are swiftly found and implemented. How could something that was – initially, at least – comparable to the flu put us...