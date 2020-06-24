Wednesday June 24, 2020
Diageo pledges €14m to help pubs reopen safely

Drinks giant says publicans can access fund to introduce new hygiene measures but also calls for government support for industry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th June, 2020
The Auld Dubliner pub in Temple Bar in Dublin is boarded up during the lockdown. Diageo’s Raising the Bar Fund will help pubs welcome back customers as restrictions are lifted. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Irish pubs will be given access to a €14 million fund from Diageo to introduce new hygiene measures as part of efforts to protect the drinks industry as the economy reopens from Covid-19 restrictions.

The money is part of a $100 million global fund being made available as part of the Raising the Bar scheme. The programme was developed with input from publicans who said they needed assistance with hygiene measures, digital support and practical...

