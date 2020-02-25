Dalata chief hails ‘resilient’ performance at hotel group

Dalata, the Irish hotel group, reported strong earnings and revenue growth for last year despite tougher market conditions in Ireland.

Revenue at the state’s largest hotel operator grew 9.3 per cent to €429.2 million in 2019. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up almost 13 per cent to €134.8 million.

The company described its performance in Ireland last year as “resilient” against a more challenging backdrop. At the beginning of last...