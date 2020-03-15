Sunday March 15, 2020
Craft brewers feel the pinch as virus hits hospitality sector

Tourism and export numbers look set to plummet, as sales take a hit from St Patrick’s Day festivities cancellations

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
15th March, 2020
Gráinne Walsh and Tim Barber, co-founders of Metalman Brewing: ‘We need to plan on a daily basis’

Ireland’s craft brewers have found themselves in uncharted territory as the impact of Covid-19 begins to be felt in the hospitality sector this weekend.

“We wouldn’t be in great shape. We’re already under pressure waiting for people to pay. January and February are traditionally quiet months, so we’d expect March to kick things off,” Stephen Clinch, co-founder of Trouble Brewing, based in Kill, Co Kildare, said....

