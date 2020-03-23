Monday March 23, 2020
Covid-19: Insurer said it would pay out if closures were ordered by state

Pubs that closed following request by Health Minister would not be eligible for FBD’s business interruption cover

23rd March, 2020
Simon Harris, the Health Minister, asked all publicans to close their doors on March 15, in effect leaving them with little option other than to comply. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.iw

FBD recently told business customers that their insurance would cover losses associated with the Covid-19 outbreak so long as they were instructed to close their doors.

The Irish insurer said last week that its policies did not cover pandemics. The Business Post, however, has seen documents that show customers were explicitly told that their policies would cover them in the event of having to shut as a result of the coronavirus, provided they did not...

