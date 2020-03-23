Covid-19: Insurer said it would pay out if closures were ordered by state

FBD recently told business customers that their insurance would cover losses associated with the Covid-19 outbreak so long as they were instructed to close their doors.
The Irish insurer said last week that its policies did not cover pandemics. The Business Post, however, has seen documents that show customers were explicitly told that their policies would cover them in the event of having to shut as a result of the coronavirus, provided they did not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team