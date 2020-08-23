Couple planning to turn disused corn mill into a €8m distillery and tourist attraction

A disused mill in an east Galway village is to be turned into a distillery and visitor centre under new plans.

An application was lodged last week to convert the Ahascragh mill into a gin and whiskey distillery and tourist attraction. If successful it will be the first use of the 1800s structure since it was closed as a corn mill in the 1950s.

Gareth and Michelle McAllister believe the development could bring tourists from...