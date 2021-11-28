Correction and apology
Correction to article published on November 21
In an article on November 21 entitled ‘We are not an industry that can just be switched on and off’, we incorrectly suggested that the Liberty Belle public house on Francis Street in Dublin 8 is part of the Keogh Hospitality Group, owned by Ian Keogh. In fact the Liberty Belle is owned by Oreito Limited, whose principal shareholders are Tom and Elma Young. We apologise to Tom and Elma Young and Oreito Limited and...
