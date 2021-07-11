Company watch: Summer bounce a ‘positive surprise’ for Dalata hotel group
Chief executive designate Dermot Crowley says the group has benefited from better than expected trading and is comfortably placed for further expansion in Britain
By the time Dermot Crowley drops the designate portion of his “CEO designate” title this autumn, the Corkman will hope that the threat of the pandemic has receded sufficiently to allow Dalata’s hotels to once again be teeming with tourists and business travellers.
The hotel group, which operates the Maldron and Clayton brands, has been challenged by the Covid-19 health emergency like every other hospitality business yet it remains in a...
