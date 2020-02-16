Cloud Picker has lofty hopes for new units in Dublin Airport

The couple behind the Dublin coffee roasters Cloud Picker expect the three units they will open in Dublin Airport in May to generate €38 million in sales over the course of the ten-year contract.
Frank Kavanagh and Peter Sztal, who established Cloud Picker in 2013, are investing €150,000 in a larger roaster to supply the units, and will also be taking on extra staff.
They will join other Irish food businesses including the Bretzel Bakery, Handsome...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team