Sunday July 5, 2020
Close pubs that flout Covid-19 rules, says Vintners boss

‘Authorities should be taking action’ on small number of pubs that ignore virus guidelines, says chief executive of pubs representative group

5th July, 2020
Pubs such as Toners on Baggot Street were allowed open their doors for the first time last week

Publicans flouting Covid-19 public health guidelines should have their premises shut down, the country’s largest pub representative group has said.

Padraig Cribben, the chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said only a small number of pubs were flouting the guidelines, but added that “a small amount is a small amount too many”.

“Effectively, the authorities should be taking action, and that action should be closing them down,” he...

