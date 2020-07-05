Close pubs that flout Covid-19 rules, says Vintners boss

Publicans flouting Covid-19 public health guidelines should have their premises shut down, the country’s largest pub representative group has said.

Padraig Cribben, the chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said only a small number of pubs were flouting the guidelines, but added that “a small amount is a small amount too many”.

“Effectively, the authorities should be taking action, and that action should be closing them down,” he...