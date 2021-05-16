Cliste aims to double hotel portfolio within two years

Cliste Hospitality, which owns eight hotels around Ireland, is aiming to double its portfolio over the next two years through asset acquisitions and the securing of management contracts.

The firm, which was previously known as iNua, owns properties including the Muckross Park hotel in Killarney, the Hibernian in Kilkenny, and Radisson Blu hotels in Sligo, Cork, Athlone and Limerick.

It also owns the Tullamore Court in Offaly and the Hillgrove in Monaghan, and manages the...