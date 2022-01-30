Clare hotel owner offers maternity leave and private health insurance to boost recruitment
John Burke of the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, says that the hospitality industry will have start offering better pay and conditions if it wants to attract and retain employees
Hospitality businesses have to do more to attract and retain skilled workers by offering improved pay and conditions rather than blaming issues that are out of their control, a leading hotelier has said.
John Burke, the owner and managing director of the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, said that many businesses had not prioritised staff conditions in the past, but should do so now.
“I think us and so many others in the...
