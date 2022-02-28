Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Chef recruitment firm says hospitality is ‘crippled’ due to staff shortages

We Have Chefs aims to fill gaps in kitchens around Ireland, but says delays processing work permits from outside the EU are hampering its business

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th February, 2022
Chef recruitment firm says hospitality is ‘crippled’ due to staff shortages
Paddy Lynn, the co-founder of We Have Chefs, right, said delays processing work permit applications were causing major staffing issues in the hospitality industry. Picture: Bryan Meade

A new Irish hospitality business has called on the government to fast-track work permit applications for non-EU chefs to help the “crippled” industry recover from the pandemic.

We Have Chefs, a company which recruits chefs from south-east Asia and finds them work in Irish kitchens, has written to the government asking for dozens of work permits to be expedited, as the businesses across the sector struggle to find staff.

It comes amid growing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Wildflower, recently opened on Richmond Street South. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
Adriaan Bartels, general manager of the Cashel Palace hotel in Tipperary: ‘There are US travellers who take the view that if something isn’t at least $1,000 a night, it can’t be any good.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

The big interview: ‘To work on a project like this is a real privilege’ – Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace Hotel

Hospitality Gillian Nelis
A policeman’s tip to a waitress inspired the 1994 film It Could Happen To You, starring Bridget Fonda and Nicolas Cage

James McDermott: Here’s a good tip – workers should be paid a living wage, and soon

Hospitality James McDermott
Mae Restaurant, Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: a menu of utter deliciousness. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Mae, Grainne O’Keefe’s flavourful dishes are worthy of a Michelin star

Hospitality Gillian Nelis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1