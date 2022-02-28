Chef recruitment firm says hospitality is ‘crippled’ due to staff shortages

A new Irish hospitality business has called on the government to fast-track work permit applications for non-EU chefs to help the “crippled” industry recover from the pandemic.

We Have Chefs, a company which recruits chefs from south-east Asia and finds them work in Irish kitchens, has written to the government asking for dozens of work permits to be expedited, as the businesses across the sector struggle to find staff.

It comes amid growing...