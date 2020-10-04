Chawke ‘losing hope’ that pubs will reopen soon

Veteran publican Charlie Chawke has said he is beginning to lose hope that pubs will be able to reopen in Dublin any time soon, after last week being forced to temporarily lay off 300 staff members.

Management at the Chawke Pub Group last week blamed Dublin’s recent move to level 3 restrictions for Covid-19, as well as changes to the government wage subsidy scheme, for its decision to temporarily lay off hundreds of its workers.

...