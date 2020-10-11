Central Hotel buyers plan to flip property after refurbishment

The new owners of Dublin’s Central Hotel are eyeing an exit from the investment once the refurbishment of the property is complete.

In June 2019, a joint venture between London-based Deutsche Finance International and BCP Capital, a Dublin firm, acquired a collection of properties in central Dublin that included the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street.

New accounts for Exchequer Developments Limited, the firm behind the acquisition, have revealed the new owners are planning to...