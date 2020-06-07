Sunday June 7, 2020
Brennan brothers’ new TV show to help crisis-hit businesses

Hotelier duo’s new programme to focus on helping tourist attractions affected by the coronavirus shutdown

7th June, 2020
Francis Brennan, presenter of At Your Service and co-owner of the five-star Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry Picture: Domnick Walsh

Hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are to finish up their 11-year-old At Your Service TV show with another series focused on helping rescue hospitality businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The RTÉ show will track the progress of family-owned hotel or tourist attractions coping with reopening to a new reality, filming in September and airing in 2021.

The show will feature four businesses, “family hotels that would need help – now more than ever,” Brennan...

