Brennan brothers’ new TV show to help crisis-hit businesses

Hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are to finish up their 11-year-old At Your Service TV show with another series focused on helping rescue hospitality businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The RTÉ show will track the progress of family-owned hotel or tourist attractions coping with reopening to a new reality, filming in September and airing in 2021.

The show will feature four businesses, “family hotels that would need help – now more than ever,” Brennan...